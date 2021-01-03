HF Enterprises Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HFEN) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

HF Enterprises’ (NASDAQ:HFEN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 4th. HF Enterprises had issued 2,160,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $15,120,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During HF Enterprises’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HFEN stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. HF Enterprises has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

HF Enterprises Company Profile

HF Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises.

