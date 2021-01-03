Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $131.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

