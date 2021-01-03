Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $165.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

