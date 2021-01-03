HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,255.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,009,691 coins and its circulating supply is 259,874,541 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

