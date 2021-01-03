Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSII. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.