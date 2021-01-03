Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of HTLF opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

