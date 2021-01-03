Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $41.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $248,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $833,006.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,212 shares of company stock worth $7,264,543 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

