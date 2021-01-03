Head-To-Head Survey: Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) vs. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Security National Financial alerts:

30.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Security National Financial and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $283.06 million 0.57 $10.89 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.89 $61.60 million $1.12 17.29

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Security National Financial and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 7.82% 13.90% 2.04% Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80%

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Security National Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; and one cemetery in California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.