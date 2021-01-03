Head to Head Survey: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) versus Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flex LNG and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and Dynagas LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.95 $16.97 million N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $130.90 million 0.68 $3.62 million $0.02 125.00

Flex LNG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Dynagas LNG Partners 21.11% 13.94% 2.75%

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.