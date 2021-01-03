Head to Head Contrast: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 32.10 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -15.51 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.34 $202.12 million $3.42 17.05

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sunnova Energy International and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 1 8 1 3.00 NorthWestern 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $64.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55% NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72%

Summary

NorthWestern beats Sunnova Energy International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

