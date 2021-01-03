Head-To-Head Contrast: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $10.19 billion 7.49 $893.00 million $4.00 28.47 CarGurus $588.92 million 6.10 $42.15 million $0.38 83.50

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fiserv and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 4 29 1 2.91 CarGurus 0 5 6 0 2.55

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $128.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $30.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.25%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than CarGurus.

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 6.01% 8.75% 3.90% CarGurus 11.75% 24.71% 17.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiserv beats CarGurus on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment offers electronic bill payment and presentment services; internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment offers account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also offers bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves business, banks, governments, processors, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and other clients. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain; and the PistonHeads online marketplace as an independent brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

