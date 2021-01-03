Head-To-Head Analysis: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ServiceSource International and Patient Portal Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.79 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -19.56 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceSource International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServiceSource International and Patient Portal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceSource International presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -8.85% -8.76% -4.52% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ServiceSource International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 4.53, suggesting that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Patient Portal Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

