Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

