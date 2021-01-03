Guider Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $33,464.14 and $11.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guider has traded up 96.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00039427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $665.98 or 0.01992296 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

