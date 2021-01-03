Guider Market Capitalization Achieves $33,916.39 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 155.4% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $33,916.39 and approximately $300.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00259468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.55 or 0.01930859 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

