Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $134.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,149,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,075,787 shares of company stock valued at $715,648,794. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after buying an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after purchasing an additional 548,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 162.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 435,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 836,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,738. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.