Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of GLRE opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 96,484 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

