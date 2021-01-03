Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 119,451 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Pluralsight worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

