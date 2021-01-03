Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 198,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.28 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

