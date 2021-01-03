Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of BOX worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BOX by 25.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in BOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in BOX by 45.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 333.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.35. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

