Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.21% of PagerDuty worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 66.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,062,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 774,286 shares of company stock worth $32,404,485. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

