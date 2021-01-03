Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2,032.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.