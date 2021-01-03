Graphcoin Price Up 55.1% This Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026247 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 119.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.