Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report sales of $67.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.59 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $161.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

