GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 29.6% Lower This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market cap of $28,693.94 and $28.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004527 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001540 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004587 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001009 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

