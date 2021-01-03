Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Up 1.9%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.60. 92,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 40,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

