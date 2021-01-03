Global Social Chain Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $166,870.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

