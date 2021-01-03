German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

GABC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $876.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

