GeoDB (GEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $121,352.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $121,352.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars.

