Gas Price Tops $1.50 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Gas has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004602 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $15.20 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00163042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00501731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270273 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018385 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

