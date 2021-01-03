FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Reduced by Analyst

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XBC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$951.76 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

