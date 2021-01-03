FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

