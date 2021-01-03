Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $1.44 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,514.98 or 0.97579387 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,941,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,371,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Bibox and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

