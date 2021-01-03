Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of FLL opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

