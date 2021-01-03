Friendz Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $46,322.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,136,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

