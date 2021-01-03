Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

FSNUY stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

