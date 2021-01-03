Fountain Price Up 12.6% This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $647,074.26 and approximately $2,089.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00116201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00500965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00268997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018318 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

