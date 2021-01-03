Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of FOSL opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $446.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.03. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 441,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fossil Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,890 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 348,933 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1,471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,440 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 142,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.