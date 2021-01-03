Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A Genprex N/A -81.49% -79.54%

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Forward Pharma A/S and Genprex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Genprex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genprex has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Genprex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genprex is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Genprex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion 0.04 -$4.22 million N/A N/A Genprex N/A N/A -$10.65 million ($0.67) -6.19

Forward Pharma A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Genprex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Genprex shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Genprex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Genprex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. The company's lead product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex also block mechanisms that create drug resistance. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

