Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of FLR opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Fluor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fluor by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fluor by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

