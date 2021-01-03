Flit Token (FLT) Market Cap Hits $703.87

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $703.87 and $4,290.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00477183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,259.07 or 1.01099240 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

