First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

