First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.