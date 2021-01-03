Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) Shares Down 1.4%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 106,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 238,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.00.

Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) Company Profile (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 340 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.