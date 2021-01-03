FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

