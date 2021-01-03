Financial Survey: NIO (NYSE:NIO) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -55.72% N/A -31.48% Kandi Technologies Group -6.14% -2.98% -1.85%

3.0% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIO and Kandi Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $1.12 billion 44.49 -$1.62 billion ($1.59) -30.65 Kandi Technologies Group $135.74 million 3.23 -$7.19 million ($0.14) -49.29

Kandi Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NIO and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 1 4 7 0 2.50 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIO currently has a consensus target price of $30.58, indicating a potential downside of 37.27%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Risk and Volatility

NIO has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIO beats Kandi Technologies Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Ltd. to jointly develop the EV market in China. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

