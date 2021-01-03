Financial Review: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -6.33% -9.18% -5.84% Resonant -1,809.91% -154.07% -110.97%

This table compares EMCORE and Resonant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $110.13 million 1.46 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -22.71 Resonant $740,000.00 194.01 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -2.60

EMCORE has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EMCORE and Resonant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Resonant 0 0 2 0 3.00

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Resonant has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Resonant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than EMCORE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EMCORE beats Resonant on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunications, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets. In addition, the company offers navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

