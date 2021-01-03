Financial Contrast: NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) versus United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Utilities Group and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Utilities Group and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 NorthWestern 0 1 3 0 2.75

NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given NorthWestern’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Utilities Group and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.38 billion 3.58 $135.79 million $1.62 15.43 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.34 $202.12 million $3.42 17.05

NorthWestern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Utilities Group. United Utilities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. United Utilities Group pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NorthWestern beats United Utilities Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.