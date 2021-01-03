Financial Analysis: Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Inphi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.54 $1.03 billion $1.15 32.28 Inphi $365.64 million 22.87 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,674.50

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31% Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for STMicroelectronics and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 5 9 0 2.53 Inphi 0 2 3 0 2.60

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $34.07, indicating a potential downside of 8.23%. Inphi has a consensus price target of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Inphi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inphi is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Inphi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It has a strategic partnership with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd to develop intelligent power modules for high-voltage industrial and automotive products; and collaboration with Advantest Corporation on advanced automated test cell for IC testing. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.