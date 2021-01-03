Financial Analysis: ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) versus Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Chewy alerts:

This table compares Chewy and ECMOHO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion 7.65 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -142.68 ECMOHO $329.48 million 0.23 $2.30 million N/A N/A

ECMOHO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and ECMOHO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -2.70% N/A -14.41% ECMOHO -4.28% -17.98% -8.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chewy and ECMOHO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 4 15 0 2.79 ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chewy currently has a consensus target price of $75.41, indicating a potential downside of 16.11%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats ECMOHO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 60,000 products from 2,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.