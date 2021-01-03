Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.52

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $9.75. Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 53,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$171.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87.

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

